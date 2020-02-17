Huge bird migration caught on radar headed toward Key West

The National Weather Service in Key West says Sunday night/Monday morning was busy for radar, but not just because of weather. NWS says the most impressive display of migratory birds so far this year occurred overnight Sunday.

NWS radar graphic courtesy CBS Newspath

NWS says the radar distinguishes between biological targets (birds) shown in green/yellow, and meteorological targets (showers and rain) depicted in darker blues. The birds first appear on radar as they depart from Cuba and emerge in the Florida Straits, disappearing below the radar toward dawn as they reach mainland Florida.

The time lapse imagery spans 10.5 hours. If you look closely you can see a smaller batch of birds depart the Keys at the beginning of the loop.