Human services staff worry domestic violence calls will spike

We're all being asked to stay home as much as possible to prevent the spread of the virus. But what if your home is not a safe place to be?

At Total Action for Progress in Roanoke City, there are signs warning of no handshakes or hugging. And employees are being screened before entering. But still, the work continues.

"A lot of things are shut down right now," said Stacey Sheppard. "The one thing that never stops for our community is human services.”

Sheppard leads TAP's housing and human services division. She said Friday that she worries that as long as social isolation continues, calls to their domestic violence hotline will increase. That's because they've seen the spike before, during snow days and even the Super Bowl.

“We’re very concerned and we want people to know that we’re here and there are resources and that they don’t have to stay," she said. "They can get out.”

That message is being echoed by the Executive Director of the Sexual Assault Response and Awareness group or SARA.

“This is an unprecedented time in our country and in the world and it is for all of us to take care of one another and be safe," said Teresa Berry.

Berry told us over FaceTime Thursday they've stopped accompanying people to the hospital for physical evidence testing.

“Our biggest concern is one that people that experience sexual violence aren’t going to feel safe to go to the Emergency Room," she said, "and have physical evidence recovered.”

Overall, both women want people who may find themselves in dangerous situations to know, they don't have to stay there, despite the unprecedented circumstances.

“We have a plan, we have options," Sheppard said. "And that’s what we want people to know, that it’s gonna be OK.”

Both TAP's hotline ((540) 580‑0775) and SARA's hotline (540-981-9352) are available 24-7. For all other calls for resources like food, housing and unemployment, they ask that you instead call 2-1-1.

Officials with Carillon Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke said their forensic nursing staff are still available to administer a Physical Evidence Recovery Kit if needed.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.