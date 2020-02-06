Hundreds of VA teachers gather in Roanoke to learn new ways to teach STEM

Nearly 800 teachers from across Virginia and beyond are in Roanoke blasting off into the world of STEM: science, technology, engineering, and math.

“We are educators teaching children how to problem-solve, how to design, how to create, how to take a better understanding of their world and really create new things with it,” said Kimberly Dempsey, President of Virginia Children’s Engineering Council.

From tinfoil boats to robots and 3D printing, these teachers are getting hands-on experience learning new and exciting ways to introduce their students to STEM at the 24th annual Virginia Children’s Engineering Council Convention.

“On Monday morning they can take exactly what they did and put it into place,” said Dempsey.

The lessons these teachers will bring back to their classrooms come from each other.

“Collaboration is key, when you come to this type of conference, you get to collaborate with people from all over and see how they’re doing things and it’s just the wealth of knowledge you can get by coming to a two day conference that you would never have the opportunity to have,” said Portsmouth teacher Michele Thompson.

These lessons will prove critical for the development of young students.

“They can take those things and apply it to so many areas of their life so they won’t get so frustrated, they want to keep trying, there is no wrong answer, let’s just try to fix it,” said Thompson.

The convention continues through Friday, February 7.

The 25th Annual convention is set to return to Roanoke next year on February 4 and 5.

