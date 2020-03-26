Hundreds of runners take part in Fleet Feet's 'running is not canceled' campaign

If you’re looking for a way to get active during this coronavirus pandemic, Fleet Feet and hundreds of Roanoke Valley runners suggest hitting the trails for anything from a brisk walk to a full-on sprint.

“It’s unexplainable how close these people are to my heart, I just love them," said runner Kathy Kennedy.

Kennedy is one of more than 1,100 runners in Fleet Feet’s brand-new “running is not canceled” Facebook group.

“We’re all just a huge family and there’s never a runner left behind or a walker left behind," said Kennedy. "We touch base every day, we post pictures of our walks, of our runs.”

The group was started by Fleet Feet just over a week ago as a way to encourage people to safely get outside and get active at a time when so many people are cooped up in their homes.

“The main purpose of this group is just to inspire and motivate everybody during this time,” said Fleet Feet Running Club Coordinator Jeremy Seitz. “This is a group for everyone. We have people who have never gone out and run before in the group, we have people who have run marathons and triathlons their whole life.”

Runners like Jess Hicks use the group to arrange social distance runs, post pictures when they’re done, and encourage others to get moving.

“Knowing that I can get out there and exercise and see friendly faces from six feet away is just really encouraging and it kind of helps with the day to day grind of being stuck at home,” said Hicks.

Fleet feet and Press Press Merch have also teamed up to sell $20 'running is not canceled t-shirts.'

$5 of each sale will benefit Feeding Southwest Virginia.

Click here to order.

