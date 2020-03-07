Hundreds raise money for new Galax K-9 officer

The City of Galax is coming together to raise money for a new K-9 officer. Hundreds gathered at The Crossroads Institute Friday night to show their support of the police department.

“It says more about the police department, that they have a connection in the community,” said event coordinator Matthew Laraviere.

People young and old brought dozens of donations that lined up along the walls for the auction and bought tickets for dinner.

“Not only was that dog Ajo special in the community, but they know that we need a dog,” Laraviere said.

You might remember the police department’s last K-9 developed cancer and was forced into retirement earlier this year. Ajo had a tumor growing on his spleen. This left the city without an officer, and a handler without his partner.

“I catch myself from time to time turning around to make sure he’s okay in my patrol car and he’s just not there,” said Sgt. Chris Hines. “It’s different.”

Hines said Ajo enjoys being his pet now as he prepares to take care of the new officer.

“I’m excited to get a new dog, however it’s going to be a huge transition from Ajo,” Hines said. “He was just a great dog. The new dog’s got big shoes to fill.”

They’re big shoes, but important ones to fight crime and find drugs.

“That’s a huge loss when we’re not able to find those things because it gets back into the community, it gets back into the area and it really does hurt the community,” said Galax City Police Chief DeWitt Cooper.

Police dogs are not cheap. It will cost the department about $15,000 to $20,000 to find a new officer and that doesn’t include training.

“I am so grateful for the community stepping up to the department,” Cooper said. “There’s not words that I can say for how thankful I am to them.”

For now, nearby communities are helping out Galax when they need a police dog until they are ready to welcome their new officer.

The goal of the fundraiser was to raise $20,000 and by about 6 p.m. on Friday, organizers said they were a third of the way there.

Any extra money that isn’t used for the new K-9 officer will go toward a tracking collar for the dog. The rest will be divided 50/50 for the police department and the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, to help families who lost loved ones fighting in the line of duty.

Cooper said he hopes to have a new officer by summer.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.