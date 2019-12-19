Hundreds spread holiday cheer by packing food for those in need

Hundreds of people gathered Thursday night in Galax to pack boxes of Christmas food. It’s a decades-long tradition during which the community raises over $30,000 to feed hundreds of families in need.

“First it was 50 families and then it grew and grew,” said Captain Mike Ayres of Galax Volunteer Fire and Rescue.

Ayres said they simply provide the venue, but it’s the community that does all of the work. Fundraising starts about six weeks before the event.

“Galax and the Twin Counties is an amazing place to live and if someone’s in need, they’re going to take care of you,” Ayres said. “This is evidence of that.”

The department partners with Food City to purchase everything at wholesale prices. On Thursday, they cleared out the garage and made space for 200 people around the community to pitch in and help.

“I started doing this when I was 18, I’m 85,” said B.C. Hankley, a volunteer with the department.

Hankley said in all that time, he has only missed one event because he wasn’t in town. Although he just suffered a stroke, he said it was important for him to participate.

“I just like to pitch in and do my part and I know that the people that do it are going to get blessed plus I get blessed doing it, too,” Hankley said.

“This community takes care of each other and folks look forward to this year round,” Ayres said.

As boxes make their way down wheeled lines, before the night is up, 1,100 will be packed with enough food to feed 550 families. This year 125 families from Grayson County, 300 from the City of Galax and 125 from Carroll County all were able to participate. They sign up through the Department of Social Services.

New in 2019, the Independence Volunteer Fire Department came out to help. Captain Matthew Adams said he grew up in Galax and used to do this when he was younger. He was glad to be back helping again.

“It’s very rewarding and it’s an honor to come help Galax,” Adams said. “We’re in a rural, small community. When the fire alarms go off, Galax is the first to help us in our district, we come and help them, so it’s just a way of giving back to the community as a whole.”

Ayres said perhaps next year they might be able to cover more of Grayson County if Independence wants to help out even more. The department said they are very open to the idea.

“Maybe we’ll be able to partner with them and this event will expand,” Ayres said. “550 families this year, I’m game for next year. Bring it because we can do it.”

While some things never change, like Hankley helping out, one thing is for sure. Fewer families will be hungry this Christmas in the Galax area.

“There are so many ways to give back, this is just one little bitty way that our community takes care of each other,” Ayres said.

2019 set a record for the books. The community was able to pack all of the boxes in 46 minutes and 10 seconds.

The boxes will be distributed Sunday.

