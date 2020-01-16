Hundreds will head from Roanoke and Lynchburg to Richmond Monday morning

Monday will kick off an annual event outside the state capitol. The goal: to get lawmakers' attention about issues being discussed in session.

WDBJ7 photo

"This is no difference than any other one except you'll see the term, "awaken the sleeping giant" and that's sort of what we're seeing is people who haven't been involved in politics or haven't seen the need," said Mitchell Tyler, co-owner of Safeside Tactical.

According to Tyler, in past years for lobby day, only eight to ten people have gone. That's why originally, Safeside Tactical was only going to get one charter bus. Within a few days of posting the idea on Facebook, an entire bus sold out, and there was a need for more.

Tyler says the increased numbers are due to newly-proposed gun control legislation. It's the same legislation that led to hundreds of jurisdictions passing Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions.

But it's not just gun rights advocates who are organizing.

"The gun safety movement is much more organized that it's ever been," said Lindsay Nicholas, an attorney for the Giffords Law Center. Nichols has been working for Giffords since 2006.

In that span of time, Nichols says mass shootings have helped unify the movement - but she's not sure what all will transpire come Monday.

"We have heard reports of threats of violence already," said Nichols.

"It's people that are seeing that there's a real threat to their freedoms and people are concerned about becoming criminals based on a law that's passed that retroactively classifies something they purchased," said Tyler.

The charter buses will depart at 4:30 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.