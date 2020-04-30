Hunting Hills Country Club set to begin 'Kitchen Takeover'

Businesses helping other businesses has become a common trend the last few weeks.

WDBJ7 photo

Hunting Hills Country Club is joining in with the trend.

They're helping the catering industry, one that has been majorly struggling with the cancellation of events.

As a unique way to help, the club created a "Kitchen Takeover" to help a different vendor each week, starting this Sunday.

The vendor will get to use the kitchen, have extra staff help and serve food to guests and the public through the Curbside Pickup.

"I just hope that we can have a big support come out for the catering companies, it's all about them it's not about us at all, I just want to see other local businesses be supported during this time with the community involvement," said Sarah Blanchard//Director of Operations at Hunting Hill Country Club.

This weekend, Pumpernickel Pickle will be taking over. The country club has booked a different local business for the takeover though the end of May.

