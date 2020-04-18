Husband and wife arrested, charged with kidnapping after officer pursuit Friday night in Bedford County

Paul Ritchie Jr., and his wife April Ritchie, were arrested Friday night in Bedford County after the Rockingham County (VA) Sheriff's Office sent a request for local police to check an address for a potential parental abduction case.

At around 8 p.m., a teletype message came through to the Bedford County Sheriff's Office in reference to an address on Centerville Road. The message stated that a two-year-old and 13-year-old, who were considered missing and endangered, could potentially be at the site with their parents. The group was believed to be traveling in a minivan.

As deputies approached the location on foot at around 8:30 p.m., they saw a man sitting in a minivan who then started his vehicle and sped off. A pursuit began at around 8:35 p.m. while other deputies and Bedford Town police officers checked the site and found April Ritchie, 34 of Timberville, Va., and the two kids there.

April was arrested and charged with two counts of kidnapping by a parent and a capias for fail to appear in Rockingham County J&D Court.

At speeds ranging from 40-80 miles per hour, deputies chased the minivan north on Rt. 122, Big Island Highway to Rt. 50. The suspect turned left onto Rt. 501, Lee Jackson Highway, before continuing to travel north to Rt. 130 in Amherst County. Amherst County Sheriff's deputies began leading the pursuit and stopped the vehicle at around 9:07 p.m. when they subsequently arrested Paul E. Ritchie Jr., 38 of Timberville, Va.

Charges of felony elude police, resisting arrest and Rockingham County kidnapping by a parent were brought against the suspect.

Bedford County Social Services took the two children into their custody.

