Husband donates potentially lifesaving kidney to wife for Christmas

A newlywed couple in Michigan is recovering after a kidney transplant in which the husband donated to his wife, who has Stage 5 kidney disease.

Vanessa and Logan Bosselaar spent Christmas at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit after they both underwent operations Tuesday. For 24-year-old Vanessa, who has Stage 5 kidney disease, the organ she received from her husband is a potentially lifesaving gift.

The couple says everything went as smoothly as possible with the operations. Logan Bosselaar underwent his procedure first then doctors transplanted his kidney into his wife.

“I got to see Vanessa when she rolled in,” Logan Bosselaar said. “She was pretty out of it, but it was just a relief to see her and know that she was OK.”

Those close to the couple, including their medical team, are still stunned after learning in November that the husband and wife were a perfect transplant match. Vanessa Bosselaar says their doctors had only seen one or two similar cases in the past.

The Bosselaars were also lucky to be healthy enough to undergo the operations after getting in a rollover car crash two weeks prior. Fortunately, they only suffered minor injuries in the crash.

“The fact that we were OK from our car accident and to go in and have a successful surgery, that’s amazing,” Logan Bosselaar said.

With the transplant complete, the couple says their relationship has never been stronger. They look forward to returning home to their dogs shortly after the new year.

