Advertisement

Husband, three more arrested for murder of wife in Henry County

Officers also seized two handguns, drug paraphernalia, $1,000 and counter-surveillance equipment. (MGN)
Officers also seized two handguns, drug paraphernalia, $1,000 and counter-surveillance equipment. (MGN)(WJHG)
By Staff
Published: May. 21, 2020 at 5:23 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Four people, including the victim’s husband, have been arrested for the murder of a Henry County woman.

Virginia State Police served the arrest warrants May 20 and May 21, and the four were taken into custody for the murder of Pamela Morse.

David Morse, 66, of Martinsville, called 911 the morning of May 13, 2020, saying he had found his wife dead after arriving home from work. A medical examiner confirmed Ms. Morse, 63, died from a gunshot wound.

Police determined several things had been stolen from the home, including a 2010 Jeep Compass. The Jeep was found later the same day, abandoned behind a home in Franklin County. Several firearms and other stolen items from the Morse residence were inside the stolen Jeep.

State Police have now charged David Morse with 1st degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. He is being held without bond at the Martinsville City Jail. He is a former deputy with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Collin Russell, 37, of Stuart, was taken into custody last week in Franklin County on an unrelated arrest warrant from Patrick County. Virginia State Police then served him with five warrants connected to the Morse killing, 1st degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, use of a firearm in the commission of felony, grand larceny of a firearm and grand larceny of a motor vehicle. Russell is being held at the Patrick County Jail without bond.

Also arrested was Tanna Fitzgerald, 54, of Fieldale, charged with 1st degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. She is being held without bond at the Henry County Jail.

Casey Rogers, 27, of Meadows of Dan, was also charged with 1st degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, grand larceny of a firearm and grand larceny of a motor vehicle. She is being held without bond at the Martinsville City Jail.

Mugshots have not yet been made available.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

OCT 15 - Fall Foliage Report

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
Colors are changing quickly with leaves nearing peak in areas along the Blue Ridge Parkway and across the Highlands.

Coronavirus

Hazard pay authorized for some home health workers

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The payments are for those who provided personal care and who served Medicaid members between March 12 and June 30, 2020.

Crime

Grandfather pleads guilty in Puerto Rico cruise ship death

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Salvatore Anello of Valparaiso, Indiana, earlier said he would drop a not-guilty plea to help end what he called “this nightmare” for his family.

Crime

Suspect in Henry County murder case dies in hospital custody

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division is investigating, as is the Virginia Department of Corrections.

Community

YMCA awarded grant to help fill critical child care positions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The Y said staff is needed for its Enrichment sites that provide full day care and for children enrolled in the after school program.

Latest News

Education

Local teacher wins 2020 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
A Salem mechatronics and robotics teacher will receive $50,000; $35,000 will go toward his school’s skilled trades program and $15,000 will go to him personally.

Coronavirus

More than 1,000 new COVID cases reported Thursday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 162,941 total cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, up from 161,610 reported Wednesday.

News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for October 15, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

New Mayor Takes Over Produce Shop

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Middle School Ribbon Cutting

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Shooting Incident Draws Law Enforcement

Updated: 6 hours ago