Husband, three more arrested for murder of wife in Henry County

Four people, including the victim’s husband, have been arrested for the murder of a Henry County woman.

Virginia State Police served the arrest warrants May 20 and May 21, and the four were taken into custody for the murder of Pamela Morse.

David Morse, 66, of Martinsville, called 911 the morning of May 13, 2020, saying he had found his wife dead after arriving home from work. A medical examiner confirmed Ms. Morse, 63, died from a gunshot wound.

Police determined several things had been stolen from the home, including a 2010 Jeep Compass. The Jeep was found later the same day, abandoned behind a home in Franklin County. Several firearms and other stolen items from the Morse residence were inside the stolen Jeep.

State Police have now charged David Morse with 1st degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. He is being held without bond at the Martinsville City Jail. He is a former deputy with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Collin Russell, 37, of Stuart, was taken into custody last week in Franklin County on an unrelated arrest warrant from Patrick County. Virginia State Police then served him with five warrants connected to the Morse killing, 1st degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, use of a firearm in the commission of felony, grand larceny of a firearm and grand larceny of a motor vehicle. Russell is being held at the Patrick County Jail without bond.

Also arrested was Tanna Fitzgerald, 54, of Fieldale, charged with 1st degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. She is being held without bond at the Henry County Jail.

Casey Rogers, 27, of Meadows of Dan, was also charged with 1st degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, grand larceny of a firearm and grand larceny of a motor vehicle. She is being held without bond at the Martinsville City Jail.

Mugshots have not yet been made available.