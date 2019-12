A big rig fire that caused delays on I-81 in Montgomery County Tuesday has been extinguished, and lanes are back open.

Photo courtesy WDBJ7 viewer Stephanie Lucas

The fire was reported late Tuesday morning in the northbound lanes, just south of the junction of Virginia 603/Exit 128. Virginia Department of Transportation reported backups up to two miles.

The fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2019 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.