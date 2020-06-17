Advertisement

I-81S back open in Botetourt Co. after crash involving entrapment

Photos courtesy Botetourt County Sheriff's Office.
Photos courtesy Botetourt County Sheriff's Office. (WDBJ)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 2:32 PM EDT
UPDATE:

The crash on I-81S has been cleared.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Drivers can expect delays on I-81S in Botetourt County following a crash Wednesday.

The road is currently closed at the 160/1 mile marker.

The crash involved two tractor trailers and another vehicle. Botetourt Fire and Rescue is working to remove one person trapped in the vehicle. Police say there are some injuries.

The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office notes resources are stretched due to crashes, flooding and other incidents, and asks drivers to be patient.

According to VDOT, traffic backups are approximately 4 miles, but traffic is being diverted at exit 162.

