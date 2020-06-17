I-81S closed in Botetourt Co. due to crash involving entrapment

Drivers can expect delays on I-81S in Botetourt County following a crash Wednesday.

The road is currently closed at the 160/1 mile marker.

The crash involved two tractor trailers and another vehicle. Botetourt Fire and Rescue are working to remove one person who is trapped in the vehicle. No word yet on injuries.

The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office notes resources are stretched due to crashes, flooding and other incidents, and asks drivers to be patient.

According to VDOT, traffic backups are approximately 4 miles, but traffic is being diverted at exit 162.

