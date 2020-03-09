'I expected it long down the road, just not at 20-years-old'; Family of murdered man speaks out

You can never plan the last conversation you have with someone, or even know when that time will come.

"Saturday night at 7:30. One week ago," said Amanda Surface, Eric's daughter.

For Surface, 20, the time, and the words she shared with her dad Eric, are now ingrained in her mind.

A conversation that at the time, she didn't think would carry much weight.

"I was visiting someone, and I just let him know that I made it there, so he knew I was safe," said Amanda.

Less than 24 hours after that call, Eric's body was found at his girlfriend, April's house, in Roanoke. They were found in separate bedrooms. Its being investigated as a homicide. As of now, police do not have any suspects and no arrests have been made.

"He loved her very much, he was wanting to marry her," said Linda Surface, about Eric and April's relationship.

Eric was Linda's only son. He was a Navy veteran and a lover of bowling. Linda says he did everything right.

To say the news of her son's death was shocking, is an understatement.

"I couldn't believe it, I just couldn't believe it, I wanted to go down there," said Linda.

Eric was most recently living at his mom's home, and taking care of her. He was looking for work.

"If he wasn't home, I could call him, and he would come home," said Linda.

Home is going to have a new meaning for the Surface family.

Eric was remembered at Sherwood Burial Park on Friday, but he now lives partly in cross necklaces, that both Amanda and Linda have.

"Since I'm next of kin I had to plan everything," said Amanda.

Planning a parent's funeral, planning the last words of a conversation. Those are things you don't think about.

At least not now.

"I expected it long down the road, just not at 20-years-old," said Amanda.

