IRONMAN triathlon won't take place as planned

Due to a stay-at-home order mandated by Governor Ralph Northam in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the IRONMAN Triathlon will not take place on June 7 as originally planned.

Organizers are looking at all possible options, and those registered for the race will receive an email with further details in the coming days.

In a Tuesday release, the IRONMAN Group said, “In what has been a continually evolving and challenging time globally, we recognize that this may come as a disappointment but look forward to providing athletes with an exceptional race experience in the future.”

