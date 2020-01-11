IX Art Park in Charlottesville opening Virginia’s first immersive art space, “The Looking Glass”

On Saturday, January 18, immersive art exhibit “The Looking Glass” will open in downtown Charlottesville.

The project brought together more than a dozen artists using different mediums to create the interactive exhibit. The exhibit allows visitors to alter the space and interact with it, by touching or sometimes just walking through the piece.

"Being an artist is a very solitary environment, so to work collaboratively with all these beautiful artists was just so inspiring,” Sigrid Eilertson, Looking Glass artist, said.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for kids. The IX Art Park Foundation is working to find corporate sponsors to provide free tickets for people with lower incomes.

IX Art Park Press Release:

On Saturday, January 18, 2020, the IX Art Park will open The Looking Glass, a new immersive art space that will be the first of its kind in Virginia. Immediately adjacent to The Rabbit Hole, the IX Art Park’s indoor event space, The Looking Glass is a 3,000-square-foot enchanted forest designed to spark visitors’ imaginations and childlike sense of wonder.

The attraction capitalizes on the growing national trend of immersive and interactive art, as seen in places like Meow Wolf in Santa Fe, NM, Otherworld in Columbus, OH, and Factory Obscura in Oklahoma City, OK. There are relatively few examples of this on the East Coast and none in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Immersive art exhibits allow visitors to walk through artistic installations, engage all of their senses and directly interact with the art. They create holistic experiences craved by millennials, but also by families with children and older generations who are looking for in-person connections and ways to stay active.

The project is the result of a collaboration between 14 Virginia artists representing a diverse array of mediums and styles of work. Approximately half of the installations are tactile and half are digital. The list of contributors includes decorative painter and interior designer John Owen, textile artist and designer Brielle DuFlon, mixed media artist Sigrid Eilertson, visual and technology artist Jeff Dobrow, muralist and sculptor Chicho Lorenzo, mixed media and felting artist Katarzyna Borek, muralist Agnieszka Zabawa, painter and sculptor Beatrix Ost, photographer Aaron Farrington, painter Bernie McCabe, glassblower Minh Martin, creature builder Joe Vena, sound designer Michael Moxham and lighting designer James Cunningham.

Together the exhibits form a whimsical wonderland that invites guests to leave their everyday lives at the door and enjoy an otherworldly escape. Visitors can relax in a jungle hammock, travel through a 50-foot caterpillar, influence large digital projections with their presence and motion, play music on golden goddesses, get to know a friendly family of gnomes and much more.

Tickets will be $15 for adults and $12 for children ages 13 and under. Kids must be accompanied by an adult. Guests will book a 60-minute self-guided tour for a specific time. Tickets can be purchased onsite or online at ixartpark.org. The IX Art Park Foundation is also seeking corporate sponsors to fund blocks of tickets that can be distributed to low-income residents through other nonprofit partners. For more information, please contact Marketing Manager Danielle Bricker at danielle@ixartpark.org or 434.207.2355.

