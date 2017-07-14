Advertisement

Ice cream shop to serve BBQ-flavored ice cream

(WDBJ)
By Web Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2017 at 9:15 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An ice cream shop in Kansas City, Missouri is about to debut a very interesting, new ice cream flavor--BBQ.

It features a sweet cream base, swirls of caramel, flavored barbecue sauce, and bits of beef candied in brown sugar.

It also contains burnt ends from a smoked brisket of beef. The sauce and burnt ends come from a local barbecue restaurant.

The owner said he'd been experimenting with potential barbecue ice creams since he opened a few years ago, but never found the right one until now. He says people should keep an open mind.

"You say we're going to do a barbecue ice cream, everybody's like 'huh?' They have no reference point so it's totally new, and when they try it, you can see that experience on their face and they just love it. It's really great," said David Friesen, owner of Betty Rae's Ice Cream.

The owner says he’s currently working on a barbecue sauce and chocolate combination.

Most Read

Closure of SB 1-81 in Montgomery County at MM119.3... 8.23.21
I-81 in Montgomery County back open after chase and fatal shooting
7,000 new COVID cases reported in VA since Friday
Suzette George (right) shows WDBJ7's Rachel Schneider (left) the lease documents and...
Mystery: Woman wonders why lease was not renewed
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Highs return to the low 90s through late this week.
Another heat wave setting up this week

Latest News

Joshua Haynes mugshot
Judge revokes bond for Covington man charged in connection with Capitol attack
A few scattered showers and storms are possible with the big story being the heat and humidity.
Tuesday, August 24 - Evening Forecast
Teen arrested; two men sought for Lynchburg shooting
El Ranchero's new location in Blacksburg on Monday August 24, 2021.
El Ranchero opens second location in Blacksburg
The Center for the Advancement of Sustainable Energy (CASE) at James Madison University has...
JMU to host first annual Rocktown Energy Festival