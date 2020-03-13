If Coronavirus hits, online classes, food delivery in works for Roanoke County students

Thursday, Roanoke County's school board meeting was turned into a medical war room, officials discussing exactly how education would go on in the event of a full-fledged coronavirus outbreak.

"These plans that we're putting in place are the next best thing we can do in a very unusual circumstance," said Superintendent Dr. Ken Nicely.

According to Nicely, any decision to close schools would be made in conjunction with the Virginia Department of Health, likely after a case of coronavirus in our region. Class will then move out of the classroom.

"Instructional activities will be provided either by phone, by internet, even delivery of material," said assistant superintended Dr. Jessica McClung.

Notably, the county's school bus fleet would be converted into a delivery service, dropping off not only classroom material for students without internet access, but also meals.

"That's something that we'll make available to any student who needs it," said Nicely.

In the meantime, officials say their focus remains on prevention. The district has ordered $20,000 worth of hand sanitizer and wipes, and is urging any sick staff members or students to remain home.

"Our custodial staff have been working diligently to clean and disinfect our schools," said McClung.

Roanoke County isn't the only place keeping an eye on coronavirus developments. Roanoke City, Montgomery County, and more all have dedicated pages on their website for parents and students to learn more about the cornoavirus response.

Says Roanoke County School Board member Mike Wray, everyone should pay close attention, as the situation can change by the hour.

"We need to be prepared, and we must be prepared for what may come."

