Illegal crossings plunge as US extends policy across border

In this Jan. 10, 2020, photo, a snack vendor stands on a street as a cyclist goes by in San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico, leading to a border crossing in San Luis, Ariz. Months earlier, asylum seekers waited in line in tents in San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico. Illegal border crossings have plummeted as the Trump administration extended a policy to make asylum seekers wait in Mexico for court hearings in the U.S. (AP Photo/Elliot Spagat)
By  | 
Updated: Sun 3:10 PM, Jan 19, 2020

YUMA, Ariz. (AP)-- Illegal border crossings have plummeted after the Trump administration made more asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court.

The drop has been most striking on Arizona's western border, a pancake-flat desert. Border arrests there fell 94% from May to October. A Border Patrol official says traffic plunged after asylum-seekers learned they couldn't stay in the U.S. while their cases wound through court.

More than 55,000 asylum-seekers were returned to Mexico to wait for hearings through November, 10 months after the policy was introduced in San Diego.

 