"I'm on this boat for a reason," Roanoke native gives window onto USNS Comfort

"I'm going to turn the camera around so you guys can see but this is pretty neat," said Emily Teaford over Facebook Live Monday morning.

Photo courtesy Emily Teaford

Her video, with the hum of a massive ship beneath her, turns to face the New York harbor in New York City, the current destination for the USNS Comfort.

"You know kind of, this is, this is pretty intimidating," Teaford told us Thursday over FaceTime, sitting on board the ship, headphones in, while the cacophony of life on board continued around her.

Teaford is far from home. The Roanoke-born-and-raised woman is now living in the Chesapeake area, working as a nurse's aid in the Portsmouth Naval Hospital's physical therapy clinic.

That is, it's where she worked before COVID-19.

“We usually get a month or two to kind of settle in with the reality that we’re going to be deployed," she said. "But this is something that I found out a little over a week ago now.”

With just a few day's notice, Teaford was told to ready for deployment, she was screened for the virus and then boarded the USNS Comfort with more than a thousand other civilians, enlisted services members and officers before heading out Saturday for New York City. The city has been ravaged by the coronavirus. The Comfort's mission is to relieve area hospitals overloaded with patients, taking non-coronavirus patients out of the desperately-needed hospital beds in the city.

"We’re staying stateside, which is great, but we are going to New York to take on something that plenty of people are referring to as like the “hidden enemy," Teaford said. "You know, stuff that you can’t see.”

Teaford said the Comfort began taking on patients Tuesday. She works a night shift in what is essentially the hospital's emergency room, where she's helped prepare materials and supplies. Her main role will be assisting her shipmates if they become injured or sick.

Monday, Teaford joined many of her shipmates on the exterior of the ship to take pictures and videos of their arrival into New York, where she said boats from the Coast Guard and NYPD escorted them in.

"This is pretty awesome," she said in her Facebook live video, another service member seen on the balcony in front of her, also taking pictures. "It's pretty foggy. Super cold."

News crews documented the ship's arrival into the harbor, where it is reported to be bringing more than 1,000 beds for New York's sick or injured.

“It was really neat, and I do believe that in that moment it did become real for me because this was so like short notice, it was, I don’t know, kinda like, is this really happening?" she said. "This has got to be a dream.”

Teaford watched for several minutes as the city came into view. She said it's her first time ever visiting the city, even though she will likely never step foot off the boat.

"But just the sense of what we’re doing here is, I don’t know, it’s just so awesome, it really is and the people of New York really appreciate it, you could definitely tell that.”

While there is pride in her voice, there is also fear. She said she and many of her shipmates are afraid the "hidden enemy," the coronavirus, could make its way on board.

“There’s a lot of people that have fears of that and I’m not going to sugarcoat it and make it sound like I’m not," she said. "There’s definitely a concern that there may be something like that that happens, and if that’s the case then we’ll deal with it.”

Teaford said the ship does have Personal Protective Gear for those on board, but for now, she's not wearing any. And they're being instructed to social distance as much as possible, which, she said, can be challenging with more than 1,000 people on board the same boat. Hand sanitizer and hand-washing stations are plentiful for now. She sends an eerie picture of face masks, bonnets and gowns hanging in one of the ship's dark hospital rooms. But the concern remains.

It's the same concern held by Teaford's fiance and high school sweetheart, Tyler Hazelwood, still at work in the Hampton Roads area. Although he's used to not seeing Teaford for lengths of time because of her service, this, he said, is different.

“So this is not anything new. Of course I do, I worry about, this is a totally different situation," he said. "This isn’t basic. It’s not a protected environment. There’s some different components in this.”

That said, he's proud of his fiance. Over the internet, he sends a photo of the day Teaford boarded, smiling in her uniform on the dock, the massive ship behind her.

"I tell everyone about it every chance I get!" he said. "'Hey, you know that boat that just pulled out of Port Norfolk?' They're like, 'Yeah the big white one? The Comfort?' I'm like, 'Yeah, my fiance's on it!' I mean any, any opportunity I have to tell somebody about it. I'm going to. I think it's the greatest thing and one of the greatest opportunities she could have to learn."

His pride in her masks disappointment.

“So, uh," he said, chuckling slightly, "we were scheduled on May 30th to get married.”

"I'm going to be honest," Teaford said, her head down, "It was a real bummer."

Teaford said having to postpone her wedding, like many brides and grooms nationwide, was a reminder that she's "not in control."

“You think these things are gonna happen, and things happen for a reason, I truly believe that things happen for a reason, I’m on this boat for a reason and everything will be okay," she said.

Her reassurance is settled in alongside uncertainty. Teaford has no idea how long she will be on this boat.

“Staying positive is really hard to do, especially when you don’t have the end in sight, but I don’t know," she said. "Because we don’t have that end in sight, we’re just trying to kind of go through the motions and stay positive day by day.”

Positivity, coupled with prayer, keeps the couple together despite hundreds of miles of distance between them. A faith in God, a faith in the mission and the faith in each other, they say, can ride the waves of any crisis.

“As time passes, things will get better, and we just have to keep the hope," Teadford said. "And just keep the faith that God is in control of the situation."

"You just gonna have faith," Hazelwood unwittingly echoes. "Definitely gotta have a good, strong relationship. Love one another and pray every day.”

