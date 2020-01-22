Impeachment trial moves into opening arguments Wednesday



For hours, even going late into the night and early Wednesday morning, President Trump's legal team and democratic leaders argued back and forth over how the impeachment trial should proceed.

"We hear all this talk about an overwhelming case, an overwhelming case that they're not even prepared to do to stand up and make an opening argument about," Pat Cipollone, part of the White House legal team, said.

"We don't want to talk about the McConnell resolution and how patently unfair it is," Representative Adam Schiff and Lead House Manager said. "We don't want to talk about how, pardon the expression, ass-backwards it is to have a trial and then ask for witnesses. We are ready to present our case. We are ready to call our witnesses. The question is, will you let us?"

Two big changes to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's proposed proceedings include: giving both sides 24 hours over the course of three days instead of two to conduct their opening arguments and automatically admitting House evidence into the Senate record.

Meanwhile, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's amendment to subpoena White House documents and his call for witnesses was defeated.

"I'm someone that always keeps looking at my colleagues to see if they look guilty - some of them are kinda looking down," democratic senator, Amy Klobuchar said in a press conference afterwards. "I don't know how they can deny all witnesses."

Democrats say Republicans are bluffing on allowing them to call witnesses later on.

"Their goal is get you to say no now, get you to have the trial, and then argue -- make it go away," Schiff said.

"We've seen the House managers and Senate Democrats making redundant motions over and over again, the same motions, motions that are being rejected," Republican senator Ted Cruz said during his own press conference.

Many of Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's other amendments were also rejected by the Republican controlled Senate.

"How could House Democrats think it is the best use of time for this body to spend an entire day deciding simply the issue of when this body should decide about whether or not there should be witnesses and documents subpoenaed," Cipollone said.

"It is clear House Democrats view this as an opportunity to continue their partisan attacks on the President, instead of focusing on the priorities of the American people," Cruz said..

Opening arguments are expected to begin Wednesday afternoon and could last up to 6 days.

President Trump will also be returning from Switzerland Wednesday. During an interview Tuesday he called the impeachment trial a "hoax."

