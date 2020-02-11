In 2015 audio, Bloomberg advocates targeting minorities

(AP) - Michael Bloomberg is under fire for resurfaced comments in which he says the way to bring down murder rates is to “put a lot of cops” in minority neighborhoods.

Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks at a campaign event Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Providence, R.I. (Source: AP Photo/David Goldman)

That’s where “all the crime is,” he said.

The businessman and former New York mayor made the comments at a 2015 appearance at the Aspen Institute, as part of an overall defense of his support for the controversial “stop and frisk” policing tactic that has been found to disproportionately affect minorities.

Bloomberg also says to “get the guns out of the kids’ hands,” police must “throw em against the wall and frisk em.”

On Tuesday, after reports of the 2015 audio resurfaced, Bloomberg issued a statement saying his 2015 remarks “do not reflect my commitment to criminal justice reform and racial equity."

A late entrant to the Democratic race for president, he has spent hundreds of millions of dollars of his own money on nationwide ads and other campaign expenditures.

