Increasing clouds with showers developing late

TUESDAY

A few sunny breaks early followed by increasing clouds through the rest of the morning. Rain showers develop late today. Highs climb into the upper 50s to near 60.

WEDNESDAY

Showers likely in the morning with clouds lingering through the day. Our high will climb into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

MAJOR WARMTH THURSDAY AND FRIDAY

The end of the week will feel almost summer-like with afternoon highs returning to the mid to upper 70s. Thursday should remain warm and dry, but another cold front arrives Friday delivering showers along with cooler weather for next weekend.

WEEKEND

The weekend is looking partly to mostly cloudy with just a few showers possible. Highs this weekend should remain in the 60s and 70s.

