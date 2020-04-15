Increasing sunshine today with a chilly afternoon

WEDNESDAY
Rain and snow showers quickly exit this morning followed by increasing sunshine. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid to upper 50s.
THURSDAY
We should see a good amount of sunshine with highs approaching 60 degrees.
FRIDAY
We'll see a mix of sun and clouds and warmer temperatures Friday. Another front approaches with a slight chance for a few passing showers late Friday night. Our highs will climb into the upper 60s to near 70.
WEEKEND
A few showers are possible early Saturday, but other than that the weekend is looking pretty nice with highs in the mid to upper 60s. We could see a few more showers later Sunday night.
