Increasing sunshine today with cooler weather moving in tomorrow

MONDAY

Increasing sunshine this after as a cold front moves east of the area. We'll also be breezy at times.

Temperatures will climb into the 60s across most of the region, but will begin to fall later this afternoon.

NEW YEAR'S EVE (TUESDAY)

Sunny skies return for the last day of 2019 with highs in the 40s and a few areas in the 50s. Winds could still be breezy at times.

By midnight the temperatures should be in the upper 30s falling into the lower 30s by Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY (January 1st)

We will start off the new year with some more seasonable conditions. Partly sunny skies expected in the afternoon with highs in the 40s and a few areas in the 50s.

LATE WEEK RAIN CHANCE

Another system looks to bring rain back into the area by later Thursday. The rain will continue into Friday and begin to decrease late in the day. Highs still look fairly mild overall with highs near 60.

WEEKEND

As of right now it looks like sunshine will return for the weekend with highs in the low to mid 50s.

