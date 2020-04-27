Increasing sunshine today with more rain by Wednesday

WIND ADVISORY

A Wind Advisory will go remain in effect until 10AM Monday for Floyd, Carroll, and Grayson Counties. Winds could reach 20-30 mph with gusts to 50.

MONDAY & TUESDAY

Clouds will be around in the morning, but quickly decrease becoming mostly sunny into the afternoon. Winds will remain breezy out of the northwest keeping highs cool in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

On Tuesday winds will be much lighter and highs will return mostly into the low 70s. We will remain dry both days.

WEDNESDAY

Another system moves across the U.S. and will move into our area bringing rain for the afternoon and evening hours. Winds will also be breezy out of the south ahead of the front. Rain will continue through Thursday morning. Some rain may fall heavily at times with a few thunderstorms mixed in. Highs in the mid 70s.

END OF THE WEEK

A few showers linger early on Thursday, but will clear out late in the day. High pressure builds in bringing sunshine for Friday into the weekend with temperatures slowly climbing.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

We'll see a beautiful sunny day Saturday with highs in the mid 70s. Sunday looks nice as well with just a chance for a late day thunderstorm. High near 81.

