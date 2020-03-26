Increasing sunshine with warming temperatures

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY

The weather Thursday looks amazing after some morning clouds we'll see afternoon sunshine with high temperatures returning to the 60s. We get even warmer on Friday with highs climbing close to 80.

A backdoor front will move in late Friday with a stray shower possible, mainly north of 64.

THE WEEKEND

The warm weather continues this weekend with highs again approaching 80° under partly sunny skies. We can't rule out a stray shower or storm during the afternoon, but certainly not a washout. In fact, shower chances should be low enough that you can keep your hiking and kayaking plans, just check the WDBJ7 Weather App every once in a while for storms.

NEXT WEEK

We return to more of a typical early-Spring pattern at the start of next week with highs in the mid 60s. We;ll see more sunshine Monday & Tuesday.

