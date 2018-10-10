Indiana father warns parents of mold in Capri Sun juice pouches

An Indiana father is warning parents on social media to take a closer look at their child’s juice pouches after he apparently found mold in his son’s juice pouch.

Cameron Hardwick posted photos and a video on Facebook, demonstrating what was found inside a Capri Sun juice pouch that he was about to give to his child, according to our sister station

.

In the post, Harwick shows the mold-like substance floating in the juice.

He says when he grabbed the juice pouch from the fridge, he noticed something odd.

"It seems low in content, I take a closer look at the packaging and don't notice a hole or anything," wrote Hardwick. "So I shake it up some, only to find an unknown substance floating around in the package."

After learning about Hardwick's video, the Kraft Heinz company reached out to have his product tested.

According to NBC 4, Lynne Galia, a spokeswoman for the company, said the company's quality team tested the Capri Sun purchased by the Hardwick family and confirmed the mold was caused by a puncture.

Galia says the company introduced new packaging in 2014 that is clear on the bottom, so parents can check each Capri Sun for freshness. On Capri Sun's website, the company acknowledges reports of mold in Capri Sun pouches.

"It’s a common, naturally occurring food mold. Although it's rare, it is possible for food mold to grow inside containers of preservative-free juice drinks if the pouch is compromised or punctured in any way on its journey from our facilities to your grocery stores."

Hardwick's post has been shared more than 84,000 times.

He posted the following update on Facebook Monday:

“Kraft reached out to me the second day everything was posted. A third party company came to the house to pick up the ‘sample’ & package the following day, then sent it to the lab for testing.. they came back with the results a few days later and said there was a “micro-puncture” in the package allowing oxygen to enter the pouch and create the mold seen in the video/pictures.”