Injured American Bald Eagle rescued in Louisa County

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a concerned citizen Friday afternoon, concerning an American Bald Eagle injured on the side of the road in the area of the 14000 block of Louisa Road.

Animal Control Officer deputy Bouchard responded and was able to secure the injured bird in his truck and bring it to where a Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries District Wildlife Biologist could take over the care and take it to a medical center approved to care for this majestic bird.

The eagle was transferred to the onsight biologist and was taken to a wildlife center in Waynesboro, VA.

The Bald Eagle was chosen as a national emblem of the United States by the Continental Congress of 1782 and was given legal protection by the Bald Eagle Protection Act of 1940.

Even deceased American Bald Eagles are protected. Feathers from deceased American Bald Eagles are processed and sent to Native Americans who are enrolled members of federally recognized tribes throughout the United States.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the concerned citizen for taking the time to call and possibly save the life of this symbol of our nation, you are truly appreciated. Great job ACO Deputy Bouchard!

