Inmate, serving 25 years for 2017 Charlotte murder, dies after jail fight

An inmate, who was serving 25 years for a 2017 Charlotte murder, died after a fight at a prison in North Carolina Friday morning.

Officials say 23-year-old Andre A. Young-Johnson, an inmate at Maury Correctional Institution, died from injuries sustained in a fight with another offender.

Young-Johnson was struck with a homemade weapon in a housing unit around 8:30 a.m. Staff responded and provided medical attention. Local law enforcement was notified.

EMS arrived and pronounced him dead at 9:01 a.m.

Young-Johnson was serving a 25-year prison sentence for second degree murder. In March 2018, he was convicted in Mecklenburg County and sentenced for the 2017 murder of Julian Williams.

The other offender who was involved in the incident was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Department of Public Safety is cooperating fully in the investigation by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. The death is also under internal investigation.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.

