Inmate visitations suspended at Danville's detention centers

The Danville Police Department has suspended visitors to its two detention facilities to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The changes will impact both the Adult Detention Center and the W.W. Moore Jr. Juvenile Detention.

The Adult Detention Center will allow vendors and approved visitors, like lawyers, to enter its facility, but they will be screened for the virus beforehand.

New inmates will also be screened before entering the facility.

The detention centers will be cleaned daily using hospital-grade ammonia-based disinfectant.

Any inmate that shows symptoms of COVID-19 will be placed in a designated, separate housing area and the Adult Dentio Center’s medical team will continue to monitor all staff, vendors and inmates.

The W.W. Moore Jr. Detention home has suspended its parent and grandparent visitations, and all volunteer programs.

They will provide additional opportunities for the detained juveniles to make telephone calls and write letters to help maintain contact with their families.

Probation Officers, Social Workers and Attorneys will still be able to visit, but will have the option for video or telephone appointments instead.

Danville Police will review these operational changes as more developments with COVID-19 arise.

