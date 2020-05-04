Virginia Tech's Innovation and Creativity Day moves online

It's said that looks aren't everything. But when touch is taken away, looks become so much more important.

"Its very much supposed to be in person, in person for over 1,000 people from the new river valley come in, and that's what we've had every year, always at least 1,000 people sometimes even 2,000 people," said Ben Knapp, executive director for the Institute for Creativity, Arts and Technology, or ICAT.

On May 4th, the institute was supposed to have creativity and innovation day, and that day is still happening, virtually.

"It's supposed to be very hands on, kind of festival, and of course right now, the entire Moss Arts center where the festival takes place is closed."

There have been live zoom chats with the country's leading researchers commenting on 29 different faculty and students projects. One that received praise from researchers was Benthos 360: a 360 degree approach to the Clinch River where researchers document the conservation of Appalachia's endangered freshwater mussels.

"What we did it we first started out with I think thinking the same way everyone else was thinking which was lets put it up there two dimensional on your screen. So we have roughly 30 amazing projects across all the colleges of VT," said Knapp.

And while it may not be happening in person, the good thing about the day being online, is that it's not just one day, you can see the research tomorrow, and the next day, too.

