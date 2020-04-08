Blacksburg insect repellent company makes hand sanitizer

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. which produces Cutter Insect Repellents in Blacksburg, has started to produce hand sanitizer as well.

After only two weeks of planning, the team was able to develop the methodology to do so.

Steve Schwallie, a division vice president of marketing, said because hand sanitizer is regulated by the FDA, there are specific rules to produce it that typically take much more time to produce and prepare. Schwallie said the FDA temporarily eased those rules a bit, so the company decided to use formulas that already work and materials they already have to do the job.

“We were seeing the shortages in the news like everyone else and we wanted to see if there was anything we could do, knowing that we had things on hand that can be useful to make hand sanitizer,” Schwallie said.

The first 100,000 bottles will be distributed to their employees, local non-profit partners and Carilion Clinic in Blacksburg, according to Schwallie. He said the product will be available nationwide for sale in a few months.

