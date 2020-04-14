Inspirational banners pop up in Downtown Blacksburg

Inspirational banners have been popping up around Downtown Blacksburg during this time of uncertainty.

You might have seen them being put up Monday afternoon.

They read “We’ll be back stronger than ever, stronger together.”

It’s a message to the public that while businesses might be slow during this time, when everything is over they will be ready.

“We want people to smile as they read it and know that the business community here, they have the support of Downtown Blacksburg, Inc. and together, we’re all in this together, we’ll be back stronger than ever,” said Downtown Blacksburg, Inc. Executive Director Casey Jenkins.

There are 15 banners strategically placed downtown.

