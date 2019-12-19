Interim city manager in Salem gets permanent title

Salem's interim City Manager Jay Taliaferro has been named to the position permanently.

Taliaferro photo courtesy city of Salem

Thursday's city council vote was unanimous to make Taliaferro the official replacement for Kevin Boggess, after Taliaferro was given the interim title in January. Boggess had been asked to resign.

The city council had hired a firm to scout candidates for the job. 42 other people applied.

“I am honored to have this unique opportunity to serve in my hometown,” says Taliaferro. “I have worked for Salem for 28 years and to now have the chance to work with City Council and be the City Manager for our citizens, as we move the city forward, is truly a privilege.”

“I think we have to evaluate all of our processes as we move forward,” he says. “When you get stagnant and you fail to keep evolving, the whole world will pass you by. We must stay current because that is the only way we can stay relevant. We need to make sure we are utilizing technology to its fullest and doing things as efficiently as we can.”

“The number of quality applicants we received for this position was impressive, “say Salem Mayor Randy Foley. “We had a strong pool of candidates, but Mr. Taliaferro’s immense knowledge of the city and his willingness to move it forward made it clear that the best person for the job was already a city employee. He did everything Council asked of him during the difficult interim period, and we look forward to great things moving forward.”

Before being given the interim title, Taliaferro had been assistant city manager since 2000. He served as a GIS Engineer for Salem from 1991-94. He was the city’s Assistant Engineer from 1994-1998 and City Engineer from 1998-2000.

His father Jim was mayor of Salem from 1974-1996.

