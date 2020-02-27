Grand jury certifies murder charges in Carroll County killing; case goes to Circuit Court

A Carroll County murder case is going to Circuit Court after charges were certified to a grand jury Thursday.

Codie Fletcher (Left) and Kayla Fulton (Right) (Photo: Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

Kayla Fulton, 20, and Codie Fletcher, 21, both of Galax, were charged with the July 2019 murder of 20-year-old Alexandra Taylor. The body was found in a barn near the New River Trail.

Fulton and Fletcher are charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and the improper disposal of a body. They were arrested after Taylor's car was found at a home on the Grayson side of the City of Galax.

Galax City Police and the Carroll County Sheriff's Office detained the suspects after getting a tip on the couple's location, leading to a foot chase through a Dollar General Store parking lot.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.