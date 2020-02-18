Investigators working to determine cause of Lynchburg fire

Fire investigators are working to determine what caused a Lynchburg business to go up in flames Monday night.

Photo: Emily Pinney

It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Memorial Ave at a skill-games business.

The manager said the business just opened and hadn't been named yet.

Crews contained the fire withing the business but a neighboring tattoo shop was damaged by smoke and water. "We're going to have to get a clean-up crew in here and everything and reschedule all the work we had coming up and stuff like that which impacts the families that rely on this shop for income," said Emily Pinney, the owner of the tattoo shop. "So, it is going to be a devastating loss for us, but you know, we're going to figure it out."

Fire departments responded within three minutes and cleared from the scene around 3 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.