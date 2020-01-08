One charge dropped against suspect in fatal crash; more charges await

An involuntary manslaughter charge has been dropped against a man who admitted to smoking marijuana before being involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash last year, but he faces other charges.

Kenneth Inger went before a judge in Roanoke County's General District Court Wednesday. Inger was arrested in September after the crash on Brambleton Avenue that killed Thomas "Pete" Orr.

Police say he was driving "At a high rate of speed" and that he admitted smoking marijuana before driving.

In February, he will face several other charges in Circuit Court, including aggravated manslaughter, a DUI charge and two hit-and-run charges.

