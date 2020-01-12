Iran braces for protests after admitting to shooting down plane

Iran has deployed riot police in the capital, expecting more protests after its Revolutionary Guard admitted to accidentally shooting down a passenger plane.

People gather for a candlelight vigil to remember the victims of the Ukraine plane crash, at the gate of Amri Kabir University that some of the victims of the crash were former students of, in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (Source: AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Riot police and plainclothes officers could be seen massing in Vali-e Asr Square in Tehran as calls circulated for protests following the plane crash early Wednesday that killed 176 people, mostly Iranians and Iranian-Canadians.

President Donald Trump tweeted a message of support Saturday for the Iranian protestors, saying that he stands with them and draws inspiration from their courage.

After initially blaming the crash on a technical failure, authorities finally admitted to accidentally shooting the plane down in the face of mounting evidence and accusations by Western leaders.

A military statement says the plane was mistaken for a “hostile target."

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei offered condolences and called for an investigation into the incident.

The plane was shot down at a time of soaring tensions with the United States after a U.S. airstrike killed Iran’s top general.

