Employees at the Salem Civic Center are looking for the owner of a ring left there in December.

When a staffer found the ring, it was put into a safe for the time being, and when the safe was being cleaned out, the decision was made to publicy search for its owner.

The ring has no engravings and no date.

Anyone who believes it's theirs is asked to call 540-375-3004 and ask for Marketing Manager Corrie Prater.

