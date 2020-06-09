Isolated storms today, but severe storms are possible tomorrow

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy skies expected through the day. A warm front will be sliding in from the Southwest and it could bring a few showers early along the 77 corridor and in the Southern Blue Ridge. The front could spark some isolated showers and storms in the afternoon as it moves to the Northeast. Highs climb into the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY

A strong front will head our way by the afternoon and push through the area overnight Wednesday. This will bring us a good chance of showers and thunderstorms across the region. Some storms may be on the strong to severe side with tropical downpours and strong damaging wind gusts. The Storm Prediction Center has placed part of the area under a marginal risk of severe weather. Highs on Wednesday climb into the mid and upper 80s.

THURSDAY

The front should move to our south, but it may remain close enough to keep a chance of a few showers and storms in the forecast. Highs climb into the mid 80s under a mix of sun and clouds.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny weather returns with highs in the mid 80s.

WEEKEND

As of right now the weekend is looking fairly nice with a mix of sun and clouds. We can't rule out a stray storm or two. Temperatures should remain in the low to mid 80s.

