"It looked like a movie:" First responder recounts pulling more than a dozen from Richland floods

Andrew McClaugherty knows his floods.The veteran member of the Pulaski County Special Operations Team has evacuated people from creeks, and even the New River.

What he saw Thursday in Richlands was something else.

"It looked like a movie. A lot of the town was underwater," he said.

McClaugherty arrived on scene as part of a three-man team from Pulaski, joining dozens of other emergency personnel brought in from around the state. "Each team brings something different to the situation," he said.

What McClaugherty's team brought was a giant truck

"The truck was very helpful. It was able to hold a lot of people, so we didn't have to make multiple trips back and forth," said McClaugherty.

Kitted out in helmets and red dry suits, the Pulaski team took their truck into water up to four feet deep, grabbing families trapped by the rising flood.

"We evacuated all different age groups, as well as pets. Some people are able to help themselves, some people not as much," he said. "The best thing is, everything went well. Nobody got hurt. It had a positive outcome."

After rescuing 14 Richlanders, McClaugherty and the others headed home, spending nearly 10 hours in the field on rescues.

But just when they thought their day was done one last call came in.

"We were notified there was an on-going attempt to evacuate a medical patient from their house on Sycamore Lane in Pulaski," said McClaugherty.

An elderly woman was trapped on the far side of a washed out bridge.

McClaugherty and his team rushed to the scene. A neighbor, Buck Worrell, was there to help.

"We put her on the back of a pickup, and brought her down," said Worrell "And that's when we seen all the rescue people, boat, all that. And they was awesome."

The team got her accross, and got the woman out. For Buck Worrell, it was an amazing sight.

"Oh I thanked all of 'em," he said.

For Andrew McClaugherty, just one more rescue at the end of a very long day.

"I just enjoy helping people. That's what you're going to hear from everyone you ask. It sounds cliche but it's the truth," he said.

