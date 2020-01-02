“It was a very inefficient and unsafe maneuver to cross the tracks there”—crews address dangerous Christiansburg road

We’re getting an update on a project to widen a narrow turn on one hometown road that crosses train tracks.

The curve is located on Chrisman Mill Rd. in Christiansburg, just at the edge of town limits.

“It was a very inefficient and unsafe maneuver to cross the tracks there,” said the town engineering director Wayne Nelson.

Nelson said the road was likely originally built to run parallel to the tracks. Construction crews are now extending the curve farther away from the tracks to make oncoming traffic more visible.

“[The original design] was an alignment from the horse and buggy days when you’re traveling that fast, but this will allow traveling pubic to maneuver that crossing and get through that zone in a much safer manner,” Nelson said.

In addition to realigning the road, crews plan to add two additional crossing arms and reflective barriers to keep vehicles in their lanes.

“That way all travel lanes will be blocked at the crossing and the median will be here to prevent people trying to avoid the signal,” Nelson said.

WDBJ7 caught up with some drivers at the curve on Thursday.

“We commute between Plum Creek and Christiansburg, we’re crossing the railroad about four times a day,” said Chuck Edmonds. “I think it’s worse coming from Christiansburg because I can never see who’s coming down this hill, so I’m pretty sure the extended turn is going to be pretty helpful.”

Edmonds said the car that comes from Christiansburg typically has to stop and wait for the people coming down the hill to cross the railroad tracks because they can’t see oncoming traffic as well.

“I think [the project] will help us out with making this little turn a little bit easier,” Edmonds said.

“There’s a couple things you have to keep in mind,” said driver Donnie Wright. “Traffic and also the sharp turn of the tracks, so you have to be conscious of that.”

Wright said he believes the improvements will help to increase visibility.

“It does look like this little thing they’re doing here will help to give you a better sight line really, and it’s not going to be as drastic of a turn,” he said.

The Town of Christiansburg has been working since about 2015 to coordinate with VDOT and Norfolk Southern to realign the road.

The Town received multiple funds for the project totaling $1,269,723:

Federal Highway - Rail Safety Grant Funds through VDOT: $623,013

VDOT Urban and Matching Funds: $226,028

Local Funds: $420,682

Nelson said construction began in October and, weather permitting, should be complete in April. He said construction should not be too impactful for travelers in the area. The project is expected to be handled simply with lane closures and flagmen.

