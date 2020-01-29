"It's a disaster in there": Officials give update on old Bedford Middle School fire

For people in Bedford, images flame and ruin remain top of mind, even a week later. That's true for both longtime residents and newcomers, like Gary "Smokey" Naden, who moved to Bedford just last year.

"The hope of seeing it come back again is astronomical," he said.

That hope is part of what brought Naden and dozens of others out Wednesday night to Beale's distillery in Bedford, where developers were set to give an update on the condition of the old middle school.

Dave McCormack, with Waukeshaw Development, opened things up by thanking the firefighters who had saved the structure, before getting down to business

"It's a disaster in there," he said. '

The biggest obstacle: debris from the collapsed roof, filling the old halls and classroooms. "That's gonna take about 90 days, just to get the building cleared out so we can see what we're looking at," he said.

But in the meantime, McCormack says developers aren't taking a breather, and one of their primary focuses is security.

"We are super worried about who this person is, right? This arsonist person. This is just crazy," he said.

As a result, Waukeshaw has added cameras at and around the property, and is building new fencing.

McCormack has also been meeting with insurance adjusters, and working in close coordination with local officials, including town Mayor Steve Rush.

"For the past week, we've met with him and spoke with him daily," said Rush.

The mayor says while the fire was a setback, he sees no reason why this will be the end of the project.

"We have confidence that Dave can move forward and do the right thing," said Rush.

According to McCormack, bringing the old middle school back will be a long and delicate process. However, he's confident it can be done.

He also encourages anyone with questions about the process to reach out to Waukeshaw development.