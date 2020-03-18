J Crew in Lynchburg closed temporarily as employee is tested for coronavirus

The J Crew facility in Lynchburg is closed temporarily while an employee is reportedly being tested for coronavirus.

According to a statement from the clothing retailer, an employee at the distribution center was sent home Tuesday after displaying flu-like symptoms.

The company says the employee had already been tested for coronavirus, and was told late Tuesday he had tested positive, leading to more tests to confirm the results.

Those tests are pending with the Centers for Disease Control, and the Virginia Department of Health says there are still no confirmed cases in that district.

The company says, "Out of an abundance of caution and despite the associate having minimal interaction within the facility, and as a preventative measure, the Lynchburg Distribution Center has closed temporarily for deep cleaning in accordance with CDC guidelines. Associates will be paid during this time and customer orders will be processed when the facility reopens."

