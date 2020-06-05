JC Penney stores in Danville and Staunton will close

Two JC Penney stores in Virginia will close as part of the chain's Chapter 11 bankruptcy process.

Stores at the Danville Mall and Colonial Mall in Staunton will shut down. No specific timetable has been released.

As part of its reorganization, the 118-year-old company said last month it will close 154 stores.

Click here for a complete list of closings.

The business operates 850 stores with nearly 90,000 workers.

Penney joins luxury department store chain Neiman Marcus, J.Crew and Stage Stores in filing for bankruptcy reorganization.

