JMU cancels commencement ceremonies, closes residence halls

James Madison University is postponing its commencement ceremonies, closing its residence halls, and finishing the semester with online classes due to the spreading coronavirus.

The announcement was made Wednesday in a letter from University President Jonathan Alger.

“I am deeply sorry for these incredible disruptions in your lives, yet I also know that Dukes are caring, resilient, and capable of working together to meet any challenge,” Alger said.

Students will end the semester with online and remote learning, which will include final exams.

On-campus residents will need to move out by Sunday, March 29 or apply to stay.

The residence halls will close for the remainder of the semester because of the national and statewide emergency declarations.

Only student who apply for and receive housing exceptions will be allowed to stay. Those applications are due March 20 at 5 p.m.

JMU will offer refunds for housing and unused dinging plans.

Graduation events originally scheduled for May 7-9 have been canceled and will be postponed to a later date.

All events on campus are canceled, regardless of size through May 15.

