JMU names Mark Byington as new men's basketball head coach

James Madison University has named Mark Byington as the program’s new men’s basketball head coach.

Byington will be the 11th head coach in program history, according to Athletics Director Jeff Bourne.

“He demonstrated a deep knowledge of our program and our current student-athletes, and he has a plan to lead JMU to the top of our conference, to win championships and to lead us back to postseason play. We are excited to welcome Coach Byington to Harrisonburg!" Bourne said.

Byington is a Salem native and comes from Georgia Southern University where he has worked as the head coach for the men’s basketball team for the last seven years.

He led the Eagles to a 131-97 record and was the first GSU coach to win 20 or more games in three consecutive season.

“I am extremely excited to be the next basketball coach at James Madison University," Byington said. “I feel it's one of the best jobs in the Mid-Atlantic and I'm looking forward to winning immediately."

Before coaching GSU, Byington was an assistant coach at Virginia Tech, an Interim head coach at the College of Charleston, and the Director of Basketball Operations at the University of Virginia.

Byington was also standout basketball player at Salem High School, being named State Player of the Year and leading Salem to a state championship his senior year.

The Dukes will have all five starters from the 2019-2020 season return for Byington’’s inaugural year, as JMU moves into the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

