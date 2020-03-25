Jackson Browne says he tested positive for coronavirus

Singer-songwriter Jackson Browne said he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame American singer-songwriter Jackson Browne performs at the Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, Tuesday, May 15 , 2018, in Boston. (Photo by Robert E. Klein/Invision/AP)

Browne told Rolling Stone magazine he started feeling ill after playing a benefit concert in New York City, the current epicenter of the viral outbreak in the U.S.

Browne suspects he contracted the virus in New York, but he’s not sure.

The 71-year-old musician said he self-quarantined “immediately upon feeling sick.” He’s now recuperating at his Los Angeles home.

“My symptoms are really pretty mild, so I don’t require any kind of medication and certainly not hospitalization or anything like that,” he told the magazine.

Younger people generally have a lower risk of serious complications from infection than the elderly and those with preexisting conditions, but Browne stressed they should practice social distancing to stop the virus from spreading.

“So many people that have it aren’t going to be tested,” he said. “They don’t have symptoms, but they might have it and might be able to pass it on. That’s what younger readers need to understand: They need to take part in the global response to stop the spread. That means not going anywhere, not getting into contact with anybody, not seeing anybody.”

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.